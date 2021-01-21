OSWEGO — Mildred L. Freemantle, 97, of Oswego passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
She was born in the town of Oswego and was the daughter of the late William H. and Nelda Sova Knopp.
Mrs. Freemantle was the widow of the late Harold W. Freemantle, who died May 6, 1992.
She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Church.
Mrs. Freemantle had been a member of the Shirts and Skirts Club in Fulton and a member of the Officers Wives Club.
She was also a longtime volunteer at St. Luke Health Services, Inc.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Harry) “Lou” Dietz of Fulton; one daughter-in-law, Carol A. Freemantle of Rochester; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Robert A. Freemantle.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, in St. Peter’s Church. For those wishing to attend the funeral Mass, please call the rectory at 315-343-1352 to register.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Contributions may be made to the John Foster Burden Fund, c/o St. Luke Heath Services, Inc. 299 E. River Road, Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
