FULTON — Mignonne M. Gilbert, 80, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Oswego Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born Sept. 1, 1940 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada to Seraphin and Albina Marion LaMarche. Her family migrated to the United States when she was 6 years old and they established their home in LaFargeville, New York where Mignonne attended Lafargeville Central Schools.
Mignonne married Luc R. Gilbert and moved to Fulton, New York and were co-owners of Gilbert Excavating. She was an integral part of the business and worked alongside her husband wherever she was needed whether it be in the ditches or driving dump truck. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and traveling throughout the country with Luc in their RV for many winters.
She is survived by her children, John (Denise) Gilbert of Fulton, Linda (Jimmy) Bullock of Delaware and Cheryl (John) Tharp of West Virginia; her brothers, Robert (Gwen) LaMarche of Dexter and Albert (Helen) LaMarche of Watertown; six grandchildren, Joshua and Benjamin Gilbert of Fulton, Nick (Carrie) Spiker and Jennifer Spiker of West Virginia, Brian (Anna) Bullock of Louisiana and Gregory (Jessica) Bullock of South Carolina; three great grandchildren, Colt Spiker, Landry Spiker and Penelope Bullock as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mignonne was predeceased by her husband, Luc and by her sisters, Dorothy Davis, Simonne Simpson, Theresa LaMarche and Marie Claire LaMarche.
Funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mignonne’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
