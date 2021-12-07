Michelle L. Gruel Enders; 38; of Palermo, NY passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Michelle was born in Syracuse, NY and has been a longtime resident of Oswego County. She has been living in Palermo since 2005. Michelle was fun loving and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was very self-determined and didn’t let her disability characterize her life. Her family has many memories of how she helped with the family business and engaged her friend group to participate in preparing hundreds of pounds of pancake batter from scratch during maple season for pancake breakfasts served at the Red Schoolhouse Maple, Palermo, NY. Her family smiles reminiscing about how her caregivers loved to take her to one of her favorite days which was spent at a casino. Michelle was a huge part of her family and friends lives sharing in trips, adventures and everyday life; she will be missed as will her can-do attitude, smile and laugh. She is survived by her mom and stepfather: Kim and Kevin Enders of Palermo, NY; and her brother and sister-in-law: David and Elizabeth Gruel of Fulton, NY; her step siblings: Kara Thoreck, Brian Enders, Adam Enders and Andrew Enders; her Godparents: Kristen and Patrick Abold of Baldwinsville, NY; Maternal Grandparents: William and Kathleen Abold of Liverpool, NY; 2 nieces and 1 nephew: Natalie, Benjamin and Bianca; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring privately. Burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, NY has care of the arrangements.
