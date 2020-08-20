OSWEGO — Michelle L. Donato, of Oswego, New York, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, after a brief illness, at the age of 57. She was at home, surrounded by her family.
She was the devoted mother of Sophia (Francis) Gagnon and Angelina Torres; her long-time companion, Hilario; the dear sister of Rose Marie Donato, Cheryl Donato and David Donato; the cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren, Sophia, Selena, Antonio, Andre, Caleb, Audrina and Frankie. She was a champion for her nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Vito Donato; her mother, Angeline Victoria Donato; and her sister, Linda Donato.
Family and friends will honor Michelle’s life by gathering from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. Friday at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
Michelle loved bingo and cards. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was kind and had a big personality. She took joy in music and dancing, and her house was always open to family and friends. She enjoyed family gatherings and over-the-top dinners on holidays, and she loved to laugh and joke.
At the services, NYS Covid-19 restrictions will be in place, and masks will be required. A maximum number of people are allowed inside at one time.
Commented