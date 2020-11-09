Michael T. Prior

Michael T. Prior, 71, peacefully passed away on Sept. 9, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born to Bus and Rita Prior of Oswego, New York.

He worked for Niagara-Mohawk Power Corporation Oswego Steam Station while in Oswego. Later changing careers to become a teacher, Michael moved to O‘ahu, Hawaii, in 1998 and became a student services coordinator at Keolu Elementary School until his retirement in 2018.

He is survived by three brothers, Timothy Prior, Robert Prior and Phillip J. Prior; a daughter, Elizabeth Germain; a granddaughter, Courtney Germain; a grandson, Cory Germain; and a great-granddaughter, Luna Germain.

Private services will be held at a later date in Oswego.