Michael T. Prior, 71, peacefully passed away on Sept. 9, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born to Bus and Rita Prior of Oswego, New York.
He worked for Niagara-Mohawk Power Corporation Oswego Steam Station while in Oswego. Later changing careers to become a teacher, Michael moved to O‘ahu, Hawaii, in 1998 and became a student services coordinator at Keolu Elementary School until his retirement in 2018.
He is survived by three brothers, Timothy Prior, Robert Prior and Phillip J. Prior; a daughter, Elizabeth Germain; a granddaughter, Courtney Germain; a grandson, Cory Germain; and a great-granddaughter, Luna Germain.
Private services will be held at a later date in Oswego.
