Michael T. Gentile

Michael Thomas Gentile, 65, passed away on Feb. 20, 2021 in Okemos, Michigan.
He was born in Oswego, New York on Jan. 8, 1956 to Thomas and Patricia (Murray) Gentile and spent much of his early years in Oswego. Family was important to Mike, although it meant a large crowd everywhere they went.
He worked as a quality assurance manager, first with NASA and later with Dart Container Corporation in Mason. He loved his work with Dart, though the highlight of his days may have been coming home and tending his garden throughout the spring and summer. He grew mostly vegetables, and the homemade salsa he made with his tomatoes and peppers was mouthwatering ... albeit spicier and spicier as the days went on.
He enjoyed golfing and bowling with his Dart colleagues on leagues over the years. His greatest passion was motorcycling, and he took many memorable trips with his brothers and his friends; west to South Dakota, east to New Hampshire, and all over in between.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Joseph Gentile.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Bobette (Grady) Gentile; his children, Alex (Haley) Gentile and Lauren (Andrew) Whitt; his grandchildren, Atticus, Artem, Raphael, and Audrey; his mother Patricia Gentile; his siblings, Terri (Leon) Smith, Kevin (Traci) Gentile, Daniel (Teresa) Gentile, Dianne Motyka, and Janine Gentile; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
No services will be held at this time. In honor of Michael, memorial contributions may be directed to the Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 West Grand River Avenue, Lansing, MI 48906.
