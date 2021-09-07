Michael Solazzo, 64 of Fort Pierce, Florida and formerly of Oswego passed away Wednesday Sep. 1, 2021 in Florida.
Michael was born in Oswego and was the son of the late John S. and Virginia Germain Solazzo.
Mr. Solazzo was retired from the laborers union and recently had been employed at Lowes. Michael enjoyed hunting, playing online poker, and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Michael was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. You could always count on him to lend a hand where ever he was needed. He will be truly missed by all!
He is survived by his wife Tammy Solazzo of Fort Pierce, Florida; Children: Michael Solazzo Jr. (Heidi) of Fernwood, NY, Brian Solazzo (Erika) of Oswego, NY, Tracy Holub (Jeffrey) of Peyton, CO, Randy Solazzo (Stefanie Kenyon) of West Monroe, NY; siblings: John, Joseph (BJ), Gary (Sue), Karen (Kevin), and 12 grandchildren.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
