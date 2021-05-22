Michael P. Tombolillo

Michael Patrick Tombolillo, a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York, passed from a prolonged illness on May 19, 2021 at the age of 41.
Michael is survived by his parents, Margaret (Peggy) and Peter Tombolillo; his sister Kathleen Tombolillo (Robert Pitzer); Madeleine and Nate McDonald; and his canine companion Gilly. His grandparents, Madeleine and Anthony Tombolillo; Charlotte and Bernard Finnegan predeceased him. Many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends survive him.
Michael graduated from The Maritime Academy in 1999 with a Facilities Engineering Degree and worked for OSG as Chief Engineer and traveled throughout the world.
Michael enjoyed fishing, skiing, sports cars and most notably spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew him.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 24, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego, with a service to follow.
Graveside burial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Mike to giving.dukehealth.org or charity of choice.
Commented