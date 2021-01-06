AUBURN, Georgia — Michael P. Shannon, 63, of Auburn, Georgia passed away Jan. 3, 2021 at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Mike was born March 9, 1957 to Mary Kay (Angelina) Shannon and the late Clarence Shannon.
Mike had been a resident of Auburn since 1992. He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran and was a member of North Dacula Jehovah’s Witness.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Adele Shannon of Auburn; sons, Michael Shannon and Robby Shannon, both of New York; siblings, Timmy (Chris) Shannon of Oswego, New York, Billy (Adrienne) Shannon of Atlanta, Georgia, Colleen Shannon of Oswego, Terrie (Don) Bort of Fulton, New York, and Karen Shannon of Charlotte, North Carolina; a number of grandchildren; best friend, Ricky Finch; cousin, Johnny Bletch; several aunts and uncles; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Cathy Shannon.
A virtual service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10. The service link can be provided by family members at your request.
