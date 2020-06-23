OSWEGO — Michael F. Bacon, 70, a longtime resident of Oswego passed away on June 21, 2020 at his home.
Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Spencer and Irene (Campbell) Bacon and was a graduate of the Oswego Catholic High School, Class of 1967.
He was employed with General Electric and then retired from Alcan after over 30 years.
Mike was a former member of the Oswego Country Club and was an avid Cleveland Browns, Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics fan.
Surviving are his daughter, Jane Furletti of Oswego; a son, Matthew (Jennifer) Bacon of Oswego; his sister, Mary Kay Howard of Clarksville, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Kevin Furletti Jr. and Catherine Furletti.
He was predeceased by his wife, Colleen Bacon, on March 24, 2010.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
