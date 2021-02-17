OSWEGO — Michael D. Williams, 60, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Feb. 16, 2021 at the University Hospital in Syracuse.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s.
Anyone attending the Mass needs to call the church at 315-343-2333 to register.
Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Dowdle Funeral Home. Facemasks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with NYS mandates.
A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Palladium-Times.
