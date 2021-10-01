Michael Bradley Gibson, 55, a descendant of the Onondaga Nation Eel Clan, passed away peacefully at Crouse Hospital.
Michael played lacrosse for the Onondaga Nation Redhawks for many years, enjoyed playing golf, darts, cornhole, softball, and bowling. Above all he loved family activities.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Marion Gibson.
Surviving are his wife Shannon Walsh; his children, Michael jr (Alyssa), Brenden, Kobie, Bobbie-Lynn Masullo, and Chayton; siblings, Valerie Sarabia of California, Don (Mary) Taylor, Robert Taylor, Winona (chuck) Davis, Mark (Kathy) Gibson, Wayne (Charisse) Gibson, Dawn (Kevin) Banks and Bonnie (Rhonda); father and mother in law Joe and Lynn Walsh; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and a granddaughter, Kiley.
