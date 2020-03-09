Michael Bouchard

After battling bravely and without complaint with pancreatic cancer for two years, Mike Bouchard passed peacefully engulfed in love, surrounded by his family.
He was predeceased by parents Jean and George Bouchard and sisters Nanette, Theresa and Denise.
Mike is survived by the love of his life, wife Kathleen Casaletta; devoted sisters Elaine and Michele Bouchard; children Mike and Brian Solazzo and Shaylene Bouchard; several grandchildren; several cousins; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
A lifelong resident of Oswego, Mike was an avid hunter, fisherman and motorcycle enthusiast. He had a long career with Carrier Corp. and was a member of Oswego Knight’s of Columbus and the Oswego Yacht Club.
A celebration of life will be held from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Bridie Manor, 1830 Bride Square, Oswego.
The family will welcome stories and memories of their beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend.
Commented