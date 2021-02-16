MINETTO — Merle B. Somers, 92, a resident of County Route 8 in Minetto, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at her home. She was surrounded by her family.
Merle was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Robert and Bessie (Vorse) Dennie. She was a life-long resident of the area.
She was a former member of the Oswego Elks Women’s Auxiliary, and was one of the first members of the Scriba Fire Department Auxiliary. She was an avid camper and loved spending time with her family.
Her husband, the late Leo F. Somers, died in 2000. In addition to her parents and husband, Merle was predeceased by two sisters, Gertrude Quigley and Violet May, and four brothers, Robert Dennie, Chris Dennie, Raymond Dennie and Gerald Dennie.
She is survived by five daughters, Sharon Germain (Richard) of Scriba, Kathy Somers of Texas, Linda Keeler (Gerry) of Scriba, Rebecca Carswell of Scriba, and Betsy Gazda of Minetto. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Heather Bush (John Vashaw) of Oswego, Lee Germain (Shannon) of Scriba, Katrina Cook (Steve) of Mexico, Sara Graves (Randall) of Central Square, Amanda Carswell (Matthew Buske) of Oswego, Jessica Schuffenecker (Corey) of Texas, Zachary Carswell of Oswego, Courtney Gazda of Syracuse, Nicholas Gazda of Oswego, Nathaniel Gazda of Minetto, Cassidy Gazda of Minetto, and Alexis Peck of Sciba. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego, with a funeral service to follow.
Spring burial will be in Peck’s Cemetery.
Merle requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of her husband, Leo.
