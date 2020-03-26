Merle A. Ochsenbein,93, a resident of Oswego passed away on March 23 at her home with her family by her side.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Arlo and Florence (View) Bundy and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
She was the first secretary at Northern Steel and was an avid gardener.
She was a longtime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and was a 50 year member of the Altar Guild.
Surviving are her daughter, Gail Joyce of Oswego, her son, Gary (Laurie Lockwood) Ochsenbein of Mexico, three grandchildren, Gretchen Hibbert, Matthew Schwartz, Andrew (Stephanie) Joyce, ten great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Ochsenbein in 2015 and her brother, Neil Bundy in 2010.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica Street, Oswego, N.Y.13126.
Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
