OSWEGO — Mayme C. Paeno, 101, of Oswego, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Seneca Hill Manor.
She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Muscolino) Crisafulli.
Before her retirement Mrs. Paeno was the bookkeeper at Reed’s Drug Store, Oswego, Goldberg’s, Oswego, and the secretary at Shapiro Paper, Oswego.
She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, St. Anne’s Society and Golden Age.
Mrs. Paeno enjoyed gardening and would nurture her beautiful roses.
The center of her life was her family, sharing dinners and stories.
Mrs. Paeno was predeceased by her husband, John Paeno; son, Joseph J. Paeno; grandson, Robert Teifke; granddaughter, Lisa Teifke Domicolo; son-in-law, Don Teifke; brothers, Anthony, James, John, Dominic and Charles Crisafulli; sisters, and Barbara Nettles and Mary Marturano.
She is survived by her children, John A. (Lynne) Paeno of Florida, and Joanne (Don) Teifke of Mexico; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Paeno of Oswego; two brothers, Louis Crisafulli of Oswego and Joseph Crisafulli of California; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that individuals wear their masks, to protect themselves and others from this unforgiving virus. In accordance with NYS mandates, face mask must be worn. If you plan on attending the funeral service Tuesday, please call the church at 315-343-2333.
Commented