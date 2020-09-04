HANNIBAL — Maxie “Max” Calkins, 52, of Hannibal, New York, passed Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at University Hospital, Syracuse, after a decade long fight against polycystic kidney disease.
Max was born in Niceville, Florida, and had been a longtime resident of Oswego County. He retired from the City of Fulton, having worked for more than 25 years.
Max enjoyed hunting, horseshoes, and playing pool. He especially loved having fun with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Hazel (Dawson) Calkins Sr.
Max is survived by his wife, Kristina Marie Calkins of Hannibal (she and Max have been married for 25 years, having been together more than 30 years); three children, LeAnne (Christian) Borges of California, Matthew (Silver) Calkins of Syracuse, and Marissa Calkins of Hannibal; his siblings, Francis “Rebbie” (his biological mother, Jolynn) Calkins of Granby, New York; Kenneth (Lindy) Calkins of Fulton, Cody Calkins of Granby; Lorraine (Joe) Tetro of Oswego, New York; his granddaughter, Evelyn Borges; and several uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton. Facial masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing will apply to adhere to NYS Mandates and Capacity Limits.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Oswego Animal Shelter 621 E. Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126.
