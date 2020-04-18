Maureen E. Cloonan, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Maureen was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Hubert and Beulah (Kitchen) Cloonan.
Maureen attended local schools and years later, Maureen and her beloved dog Herky were an integral part of the lives of many neighborhood children.
She is survived by her siblings, Hugh (JoAnn) Cloonan of Oswego, Valerie (James) Martin of Jacksonville, FL, Michael (Barb Knopp) Cloonan of Oswego, Connie (John Thurber) Cloonan of Princeton, NJ, Carol Cloonan of Oswego, Kathy Cloonan of Oswego, and James Cloonan of Oswego; and many nieces and nephews including her Godson, Ryan Loughrey.
In addition to her parents, Maureen was predeceased by her brother, Patrick Cloonan.
The Cloonan family expresses its deepest gratitude to the staff of the New Middle Settlement in Clinton, NY, and to Hospice of Oneida County, for providing genuine care, support and love for Maureen, and a special thank you to Kathy Cloonan, from her loving siblings.
There are no services planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Maureen was a lover of animals. Contributions in her memory can be made PAWS Across Oswego County, 2035 County Route 1, Oswego, NY 13126
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego
