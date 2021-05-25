OSWEGO — Matthew R. Adamkoski, 72, of Oswego, passed at home on May 21, 2021.
Born in Amsterdam New York, Matthew was the son of Matthew T. and Mildred (Smith) Adamkoski.
Matthew earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology, now known as Clarkson University, in 1971.
Matthew began his career with Niagara Mohawk and retired in 2004 from NRG as a power plant supervisor.
Matthew was an active member of the Pathfinder Fish and Game Club in Fulton New York. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was always excited by the challenge of a new carpentry project or discovering a unique solution to a mechanical issue. Most of all, Matthew loved his family. Whether it was a holiday, special occasion, or just a drop by, the time spent with his granddaughters, daughters, and sons-in-law, were what made him happiest.
Matthew is survived by his loving daughters, Carrie (Christopher) Heaphy of Camillus and Emily (Randy) Blair of Plattsburgh; his brothers, Mark Adamkoski of Broalbin, New York, and Patrick Adamkoski of Amsterdam, New York; his sister, Sharon (Larry) Frank of Liverpool; three adored grandchildren, Morgan Blair, Reanna Blair and Claire Heaphy; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Matthew was predeceased by his wife, Debra, in 1989.
Family and friends are invited to call from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Burial will be in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York, located in Plattsburgh, New York, or to a charity of your choice.
