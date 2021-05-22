Maryella Katherine Annal, age 11, was born on April 29, 2009 in Syracuse, New York and earned her angel wings along with her younger sister, Elizabeth “Bizzy,” on Sept. 3, 2020 as a result of a tragic automobile accident. Honoring her memory are her loving parents, Thomas and Maureen Annal of Baldwinsville, New York.
Maryella was a sweet, beautiful girl who brought joy to everyone who knew her. She was compassionate and showed empathy beyond her years. Maryella loved performing whether it be in chorus in Palmer Elementary, her debut in Frozen Junior at Syracuse Children’s Theater, Winter Guard, or in our living room at home. She and her sister, Elizabeth, would spend hours planning shows for us to enjoy. Maryella was a wonderful daughter and the best big sister to Elizabeth, often finding creative ways to help and teach her new things. She loved seeing all of her cousins, and having playdates with friends. On her own, Maryella was an avid reader. She loved having a new book to read, and when she didn’t, she enjoyed re-reading old favorites such as Wonder with Bogey (the family dog) on her lap. Her favorite animal was a sloth and her favorite color was purple.
Maryella was blossoming into a beautiful young lady. She is described as the mother hen, puppy loving, dance party choreographer, craft making angel, with the biggest heart to ever grace this earth. She enjoyed cooking and baking on her own and made the best strawberry shortcake. Also, Maryella was looking forward to being a Cadette in the Girl Scouts, transitioning to middle school, and continuing to be an altar server at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. She planned to continue to take voice lessons and perform in many more concerts and shows. She wanted to be a teacher when she grew up. She had a bright future ahead of her.
Maryella had a special bond with her three grandparents, all of her aunts and uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her parents: Thomas and Maureen Annal; grandparents: John & Fran Annal (Dziadek & Bobci) and Patricia McGuinness (Gigi); uncles and aunts: Titus & Marianne Falkenburg; Tom & Robyn McGuinness; David & Birgitta Annal; Bob & Jennifer Annal; Matt & Jennifer Bacon; cousins: Nathan, Zach, & Tyler Falkenburg; Nicholas, Ryan, Kyle & Sophie Annal; Zachary & Zoe Annal; the family dog Bogey, and many wonderful friends. She is predeceased by her Pop-Pop, Joseph McGuinness. There are no words to describe how greatly she will be missed by all who loved her.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 47 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 also in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. To register for the Mass, please visit the Falardeau Funeral home website at https://falardeaufh.com/. The Mass will also be live streamed on the St. Mary’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeAtMmnTr4O7hhUHaGopUqA.
Burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Annal’s Angels Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 592, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.
