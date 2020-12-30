Maryann Merritt

Maryann (Halstead) Merritt, 59, passed away from heart and diabetic illness on Dec. 14, 2020, in Denver, North Carolina.
She was born in Oswego County and after graduation from Mexico High School, she enlisted in the United States Navy for three years. Her service was during Dessert Storm and included Navy Seal training.
She was a talented artist and had a great love for animals. She will be greatly missed.
Maryann was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Halstead; her adoptive father, Richard Merritt; her sisters, Frances and Donna; her brothers, Allen, Howie and Randy; and two stepbrothers, Tim and Jim Merritt.
She leaves her brother, Frank Halstead; her adoptive mother, Jane (Merritt) Parker; and one aunt, Elsie Wilson.
Spring graveside services will be held at New Haven Church Cemetery.
