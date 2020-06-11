Mary Wallace, 90, of Fulton, passed away early Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, at Metro West Medical Center, Massachusetts.
She was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Phillip and Ida (Federici) Cafolla. Mrs. Wallace remained a lifetime resident of Fulton until moving to be closer to family in Massachusetts.
She was a proud graduate of St Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing and began a lifelong career in providing nursing care to many living in Fulton and all over Oswego County.
She retired from Sealright Co. (now Huhtamaki), Fulton where she worked as the First Aid Nurse for 20 years. Mrs. Wallace had previously been employed with A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital, Fulton as a registered nurse. Just prior to her retirement, she had worked for two years at Andrew Michaud Nursing Home, Fulton.
Mrs. Wallace was a member of the Retired Nurse’s Association, Fulton Women’s Club, Granby Seniors, and a past member of the A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by her devoted husband Adam Wallace in 2005, their infant daughter Mary Margaret Wallace in 1962 and her sister Albina Cary in 2014.
Mrs. Wallace is survived by her beloved children, James (Jodie) Wallace of Texas, Kathleen (Mirko) Antloga of Ohio, and Deborah (Tim) Moore of Massachusetts; her siblings, Bruno Cafolla of Fulton, Joseph Cafolla of Liverpool, Rosalie Pierce of Webster, New York, and Peter Cafolla of North Carolina; six cherished grandchildren, Sarah (Antloga) Carl and Maria (Antloga) Parkinson, Zachary and Elisabeth Moore and Phillip and Michael Wallace; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral service at the Holy Trinity Parish Church at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Scardella.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Calling hours will be held privately the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Face Masks and hand sanitizing are required at both the funeral home and church.
