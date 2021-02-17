Mary V. Gates left this earth peacefully surrounded by her children on Feb. 14, 2021 at the age of 91.
A devout Roman Catholic, Mary was born on March 11, 1929 to Loretta and Marshall Lounsbury of Black River, New York. She attended school in Black River and after graduating attended business school. She married Francis R. Gates in 1949. Mary and Francis raised their seven children in Canton, New York and after her husband passed, Mary moved to Oswego, New York to be close to family.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Francis, her daughter Kathy, brother Bill and sister Kay.
She is survived by six children, Michael (Diane) Gates, Cindy (Gill) Todd, Maureen (Bob Billings) Grant, Martin Gates, Sheila (Lon) Cooley, and Timothy (Debbie) Gates; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and her brother, Jack (Jackie) Lounsbury.
Mary worked for St. Lawrence University and the St. Lawrence County Clerk’s office. She retired from the St. Lawrence County NYS Supreme Court Law Library, where she worked as a Law Librarian.
Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren, working in her garden, reading, praying the rosary, and helping at her church where she was a faithful communicant of the Society of Saint Pius the X, Saint Therese’s Church in Nicholville, New York. She was always very generous with her time and helping others.
Calling hours, funeral mass and burial are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to: St. Therese Academy, 68 County Route 55, Nicholville, NY 12965.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.
Commented