Mary M. Olin, 100, of Oswego died Sunday Feb. 27, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse. Mrs. Olin was a lifelong resident of Oswego. She was the daughter of the late Vincent and Margaret (Carroll) DiCecio. Mrs. Olin was a former employee of Ostead Cloth, Oswego. She enjoyed dining out, and shopping with her daughter. The most important thing in her life was her family and her devotion to her Lord Jesus and her devout Catholic Faith. Mrs. Olin was predeceased by her husband George P. Olin in 1993, her daughter Margaret Mary Thomas in 2004. She is survived by her loving family, son George Olin of SC, her sister Ann Cahill, her grandchildren Lowell (Jackie) Thomas, Mary (Don) Halstead, Susan Thomas, Marissa Olin, Elizabeth Olin, and Bryan (Ann) Olin, and several great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Wednesday March 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Canorro at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home 147 W. 4th St. Oswego.
