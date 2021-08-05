Mary Lue Ferguson (Reidy), 75, a resident of Cherry Street in Oswego, passed away Sunday, July 25, in El Paso, Texas.
Mary Lue was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Mercier) Reidy. She was a life resident.
Mary Lue was a member of the LAOH, the Ladies Elks Auxiliary, the Elks Lodge and the Oswego Business Women’s Association. She was well known in Oswego and made friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and she also enjoyed gardening. The greatest loves of her life were her three grandchildren. She never let distance keep her away and she was always there for all of their birthdays, Christmas, Halloween and everything in between.
She is survived by her son Garett and daughter-in-law Melissa Ferguson of El Paso, Texas; two brothers Dave (Patricia) Reidy and Bill Reedy; two sisters, Betty Budke and Joan Reidy; two sisters in law, Patricia Furman (Don) and Lynda Hood; granddaughter, Meredith Ferguson; two grandsons, Mason and Maddax Ferguson; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred ‘Butch’ Ferguson and daughter, Jamie Ferguson; brother, Jack Reidy; brother-in-law, Paul Furman; and sister-in-law, Teresa Reedy.
Private graveside services will be held in Rural Cemetery. A Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 9, 2021 at Christ the Good Shepherd Church, Oswego, NY.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House of CNY (www.rmhcny.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
