Mary L. Prosser

Mary Louise (Hennigan) Prosser, 92, of Oswego, New York, died on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Seneca Hill Manor.
She was born in Pyrites, New York, daughter of the late Floyd and Clara Gilmore Hennigan. She worked with her late husband at the G.L. Prosser Machine Shop.
She was a member of the Mexico and New Haven Senior Citizens and a member of the Wesner Hall Square Dancers.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Gordon L. Prosser Sr. in 1990.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Gordon L. (Judy) Prosser, Floyd Michael (Patricia) Prosser and Larry (Chris) Conklin; her daughter, Frances (John) DiOrio; her grandchildren, Jeremy Prosser, Adam Prosser, Kasey Conklin, Jeffrey DiOrio and Michelle DiOrio Brown; along with 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the North Scriba Union Cemetery. Graveside services will be available via Livestream.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Harter Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Washington Ave, Mexico, New York.
All services will be held within the guidelines recommended by the CDC and the NYSFDA. Masks will be required for all entering the funeral home and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary’s memory to the New Haven Volunteer Fire Corp. or Oswego County Opportunities.
For Live Streaming Information or to leave condolence or special memory for Mary’s family, visit www.harterfuneralhome.com
