OSWEGO — Mary Kathryn “Mary Kay” Dowd, 78, of Oswego, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, after a long illness.
Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Marguerite M. (McGiff) Skripnik.
Mary Kay was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School. She retired from the Oswego County Court System, where she was employed as a court attendant. Mary Kay also owned and operated the Oswego Answering Service. She attended school to earn her certification to be a hairdresser, and she also worked for Jarem Travel.
Mary Kay is survived by her loving husband, Robert Stephen Dowd; her children, Lisa Crouse of Florida, and two sons, John Reed of Florida and Patrick (Keri) Reed of Florida; her brother, John M. Skripnik of South Carolina; and sister, Patricia Skripnik of Oswego; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary Kay was predeceased by her daughter, Jackie Lazzaro in 2016, and her sister, Peggy Comerford in 1971.
In respecting Mary Kay’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
