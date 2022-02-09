Mary K. Taormina

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.