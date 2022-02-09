Mary K. Taormina, 66, a resident of Apalachin, NY passed unexpectedly Sunday Feb. 6, 2022 at her home in Apalachin, NY.
Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Larry and Mary (Saltalamachia) Taormina.
Mary K. was a loving mother and grandmother. She worked as a registered nurse for the Oswego Hospital for many years.
A longtime resident of Oswego, she moved with her daughter to Texas, Massachusetts and back to NY most recently in 2018. She loved spending time with her family more than anything.
She is survived by her daughter Andrea (Collin) Antos of Apalachin, N.Y. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Cooper of Gilroy, CA, and her two grandchildren, Gina and Anthony Antos, both of Apalachin.
She was predeceased by her parents in 2016 and 2017.
Per Mary’s wishes services will be private.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.