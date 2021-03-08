Mary K. Murray

OSWEGO — Mary Katherine Murray, 101, of Oswego, New York, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse, after a brief illness.
She was born in Oswego on Nov. 29, 1919, and was the daughter of the late Russell Day Sr. and Cora Ketchum Day.
Mary Murray was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. As a young woman, she worked at Taggert’s Bag Factory and later devoted her life as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary treasured her family and friends and embraced every moment with them. She loved to travel and shared stories of her adventures, always with a laugh and a smile.
Mary was an avid bridge player, had a hole in one playing golf, and was a member of the Oswego Bowling Hall of Fame. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, served as an election poll worker, and was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Francis Murray, in 1984.
Two daughters and four sons survive her, Kay (Roger McEwen) Yager of Hannibal, New York; Patti (Mark) Franks of Aurora, Colorado; Robert (Phyllis) Murray Jr. of Brockport, New York; Donald (Frani) Murray of Oswego; Thomas (Patty) Murray of Oswego; Timothy (Aya) Murray of Culver City, California. Fifteen grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one brother, Donald Day of Oswego, and several nieces and nephews also survive Mrs. Murray.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Russell Day Jr. and Robert Day, and one sister, Ruth Smith.
Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. today, March 9, 2021 at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St.
Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Autism Research Foundation, 4182 Adams Ave., San Diego, CA 92116 or at at autism.org, or to The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) would be appreciated.
