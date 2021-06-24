OSWEGO — Mary Jean Lindsley, 77 of Oswego passed away Monday at the home of her daughter.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Cummins Rourke.
She had been employed for many years in the food service department with Auxiliary Services, Inc. on the SUNY Oswego Campus.
She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and graduated from St. Mary’s School.
Mrs. Lindsley is survived three daughters, Kandi Denery of Palermo, Katrina Lindsley of Oswego, and Kelly Lindsley of New Haven; one son, Kenneth Lindsley Jr. of Palermo; two brothers, Donald Rourke of Oswego, Kevin Rourke of Liverpool; one sister, Patricia Stevenson of Oswego; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Cynthia Endres.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
Contributions may be made to Hospice of Central New York 9907 Seventh North St. Liverpool, NY 13088.
