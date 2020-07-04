JUPITER, Florida —Mary Jean Canale, 90, of Jupiter, Florida passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born July 24, 1929, in Oswego, New York to the late Jessie R. and Stanley B. Alkenbrack. She grew up in Oswego, where she met and married the love of her life, the late Michael J. Canale. They were married in St. Mary’s Catholic Church and celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2002. They raised their family in Oswego and in 1979, moved to Palm Beach County Florida.
Die-hard NY Yankee fans, they followed the Yanks and enjoyed many spring training games together. She was fun-loving and never grew old, loved traveling, dancing, the beach, all music, holiday gatherings, chocolate, and the families’ numerous pets.
Mary Jean made friends wherever she went and volunteered with organizations such as The VA Medical Center and Pioneers Bellsouth Volunteers.
A great mother to her three daughters, she was always generous with her time and advice. We will dearly miss her quick smile, humor, and young attitude. Her youthful spirit earned her the title of “feisty grandma” from her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Canale-Norris (James) of Maine, Cynthia Adams (Allen) of Florida and Mary Bruce (Thomas) of Florida; grandchildren, Daniel Bruce (Jessica), Victoria Ramdeholl (Erick), Caroline Bruce Vianueva (Brandon); great-granddaughter, Harper Ramdeholl; sister-In-Law Mary (Canale) Ghent; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary Jean was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Canale and aunt Ethel Schuler.
Visitation and funeral services were held on September 10, 2019, in Jupiter, Florida.
