Mary Jane McCutchan, 91, of Wake Forest, NC passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021. She was born April 12, 1930 in Oswego, NY to the late Martin D. Moshier, Sr. and Ann VanPatten Moshier.
Mary Jane Moshier Campbell McCutchan passed away at the home of her eldest daughter in Wake Forest, NC. She entered this life alongside her twin brother, Bernard (Jack) Moshier of Sterling, NY. Raised with her five brothers in Oswego, NY, she married Warren E. Campbell, helped build a successful dairy farm in Sterling and raised six children. She gladly opened her home and heart to other kids who needed her along the way.
Mary Jane traveled through life with an open heart, a strong will, and an appreciation of a good laugh.
We wish you peace and love, Mom. Thank you for all the love you shared, all the patience you extended and the lessons you taught. You are forever in our hearts, until we meet again.
Survived by her twin brother, Bernard (Jack) Moshier (Elizabeth(Buffy)), her six children, John, Christopher (Donna), Warren (Skip) Jr. (Barbara), Sheryl Munt (Ed), Rebecca (Becky) Campbell, and Amy Vaughn (Rose), and precious grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her brothers, Francis, Donald, Martin Jr., and Frank, and by husbands, Warren E. Campbell Sr., and her great love, Robert I. McCutchan, of 24 years.
