Mary Jane Lacey, 89, of Oswego, passed peacefully on May 24, 2020.
Born in Canajoharie, New York, to Burton Zoller and Mary Ashcroft she was raised in Little Falls New York by her adoptive parents, Edwin and Beatrice Dalzell.
Mary Jane was a graduate of Mildred Elley Secretarial School for Girls in Albany. She was employed as the secretary to the Vice President of Pan American World Airways. She also worked for the Boy Scouts of America, Columbia Mills, and retired from the F.B Credit Union.
Mary Jane had an immense love for her grandchildren and family. She also loved animals and chocolate. She was light on her feet and enjoyed dancing, especially the jitterbug and to Elvis. She was sweet and kind-hearted. Mary Jane was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her three daughters, Michelle (Donald) Dowd of Sandy Pond, Karen (Jamie) Peppas of Williamsville, New York, and Mary Beth (Keith) Fehrer of Colden, New York; her son, David Lacey of Scriba; and sister, Jean Polacek of St. Johnsville, New York; eight grandchildren, Donald Thomas Dowd III, Erin Michelle Dowd, Benjamin David Dowd, Zoe Peppas, Austin Fehrer, Johnathan Fehrer, Sheyenne Lacey and Ciara Lacey; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary Jane was predeceased by her parents, her husband David R. Lacey, and also her grandson, David John II.
Mary Jane’s burial will be held privately at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Jane’s name to the Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W. Seneca St., or to the Activities Department at Seneca Hill Manor.
Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.
