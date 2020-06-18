HANNIBAL — Mary J. Stock, 90, of Hannibal, died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in the town of Oswego, she was a life resident of the Hannibal area.
She was a member of the Southwest Baptist Church.
Mary was predeceased by parents, Harry and Doris Cummins Simmons, and two brothers, Paul and Neil Simmons.
Surviving are her husband, Mack Stock of Hannibal; a son, Mark Stock of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; as well as nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, where a graveside service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.
