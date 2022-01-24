Mary Ellen Waters Matott passed away Jan. 8, 2022 in College Station, Texas.
Mary was born June 21, 1932 in Oswego, NY to John and Alice Waters. Mary and her twelve siblings were raised in Oswego, where she lived until her early 30s. She graduated Oswego High School in 1950. Mary met and fell in love with her best friend’s brother, George Matott, upon his return from the Korean War. They were married June 25, 1955, and until his passing April 20, 2020.
A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Mary always put family first. She encouraged her husband to venture out for better opportunities and experiences, living in Florida, California, Texas, Virginia and Georgia before retiring in College Station, Texas. Mary was also personally motivated and determined. Despite not attending college, she progressed from a telephone operator to an HR administrator for Intel during her career.
Nonetheless, Mary never let her career interfere with creating a beautiful and loving home for her family and being an active and supportive figure in her sons and grandchildren’s lives. Her favorites were spoiling family with her baking and attending her sons and grandchildren’s concerts, sports, church and other activities. Mary and George were fixtures at PTA and other school meetings. Despite her full life far from her parents and siblings, Mary loved and always missed her family greatly. Vacations were usually joyous and exciting times visiting or hosting family.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years and her siblings Darol, Robert, Ronald, David, Sheila, Paula, Lawrence and Britt. She is survived by her sons Michael (Sharon), Scott, her grandchildren Megan (Troy), Mari Beth (Christen), Allie, MacKinnley, Ellie and Riley, her great granddaughter Hadley, her siblings and their families George (Rosetta), Frederick, Alan and Natalie and the spouses and families of her deceased siblings, including Monica Van Wie Waters and Theodore (Teddy) LaBouef.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.