Mary Elizabeth Rollin, 86, a resident of W. Fifth St. in Oswego, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Winfred) Palmer. She was a 1953 graduate of Quincy High School. She and her husband, Robert Rollin Sr. moved to Oswego in 1964. Robert died in 1981.
She was a devoted Roman Catholic and was a parishioner at St. Mary’s. She was very much involved with St. Mary’s Parish, starting as a “Lunch Lady” at the school and working as the church secretary for Fr. Hall for over 20 years as well as the annual St. Mary’s Bazaar. After retiring from St. Mary’s, she worked as a secretary for Northern Steel.
Mary was an avid fan of New England sports teams, especially her beloved Boston Red Sox.
She was a very active woman who enjoyed being with her friends and family. She enjoyed traveling to all areas across the U.S. and abroad as well as casino trips with her friends and family.
She was a woman of many interests and enjoyed knitting and making blankets. She was a skilled gardener, decorator, excellent cook and baker who always enjoyed sharing her creations with others.
Mary was a member of the Golden Ages group and was active in the Oswego Renaissance Association.
Her greatest love was her family; she treasured time together and the family gatherings.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Jane (Jay) Bouwens of Vermont; four sons, Robert Rollin Jr. of Syracuse, Kevin (Lisa) Rollin of North Carolina, Stephen (Jenn) Rollin of North Carolina and Thomas (Cherie) Rollin of Oswego; a brother Eddie (Cathy) Palmer of Weymouth, MA; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, in St. Mary’s Church in Oswego.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, in the spring.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Mary’s of the Assumption Preservation Group Inc. in Oswego, NY or the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation.
