Mary Elizabeth Mitchell, 91, passed away on Dec. 19, 2020.
She was born on June 8, 1929, in Syracuse, New York, to Florence Mabel (Teachout) and Clarence Earl Richardson. After raising her family and running a family care home in Fulton for many years, she had resided in Springfield, Missouri since 1985.
Mary is survived by three children, Stephen (Penny) of New City, New York, Alainie (Denny Stevens) of Springfield, and Leeland (Carolyn Beckwith) of Fulton, New York; four grandchildren, Kelly, Keely, Jana and Liam; and three great-grandchildren, Brynn, Edith and Miles.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lee, and eldest son, Jonathan.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery, Springfield.
Commented