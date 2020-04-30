Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Schickling, 60, of Oswego, New York passed away Wednesday after a brief second battle with cancer.
Beth was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. She was born on May 29, 1959 to Eleanor Sereno (DeMiero) and Joseph Sereno, where she joined a sister Judith Sereno. Beth and Judy were extremely close both as children and adults, talking to each other every single day.
Beth attended St. Mary’s Catholic School through the eighth grade. She was a lifelong communicant of St Mary’s in Oswego where she received her sacraments and was married. She was a graduate of Oswego High School and a two time graduate of SUNY Oswego where she achieved her Master’s degree in Elementary Education and Reading.
Beth was employed by the Oswego City School District where she taught first grade at Fitzhugh Park Elementary School for 34 years. She was a much loved and respected teacher that was known for fighting for children to receive the extra services they required to be successful. She loved the fact that even if children came to first grade not knowing their letters, numbers or colors, they left knowing how to read and do math.
Beth was loved deeply by her family; Husband William, son Joseph Robert, daughter Mariel Frances and mother Eleanor Sereno. Beth wanted children and it was important to her to have two. After her first child, son Joseph was born, she decided that adopting a child was the best way to complete her family. She and her husband travelled to Russia to adopt her second child, daughter Mariel. Beth loved her children more than anything else in the world. She fought to create her family and she fought to keep it together. Her family was the most important thing to her.
She was predeceased by her father Joseph Sereno and her sister Judy Sereno Zak. She is survived by an Uncle William “Bill” DiMerio (Diane) of Baldwinsville, a mother-in-law Frances Ruffner of Pulaski, two brothers-in-law Robert Schickling (Elizabeth) of Pulaski and James Schickling of Waterford, VA and a sister in-law Patricia Tryniski (Michael) of Fulton.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services will be private and there will be a memorial service at a later date when all of her friends and family can gather and celebrate her life. For those wishing to watch the funeral service at Christ The Good Shepherd at St. Mary’s Church live via Facebook, they may do so at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Homes Facebook page at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 2.
In lieu of flowers, if people wish to make contributions they may do so to, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, https://give.bcrf.org , St Jude Children’s Research Hospital , https://www.stjude.org, or Friends Of Oswego County Hospice, PO Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126.
Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. www.daincullinan.com
