OSWEGO — Mary E. Drew, 78, a resident of Oswego, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 12, 2020.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Sarah (Thompson) Straight and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
She was employed as a CNA health care worker.
Surviving are her children, Roberta, Mary, Debbie, Betty Jo and Walter Jr.; siblings, Sally, Teddy, Howard and Harry; many grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Drew.
Rest in peace Mom, we love you and will never forget you!
There are no funeral services or calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
