Mary E. Buttaro

Mary E. (Brown Dunlavey) Buttaro, 85, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Mary was born on Madison Street in Syracuse, New York’s 15th Ward and resided in Central New York most of her life.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Peter J. Buttaro on Jan. 20, 2006; mother, Francis Hall Wright and her brothers, Robert J. and Richard W. Brown.
Mary attended grade school in various Syracuse schools, Grant Junior High, Vocational High School, until she moved to Fulton, New York, where she attended and graduated from Fulton High School in 1953. She attended Syracuse University College, Central City Business Institute and Powelson Business School earning various degrees of education in pursuit of her professional life in the legal field.
Mary worked as a Paralegal for most of her professional life, having worked in various firms from 1962 until her retirement in 2006, most recently the law firms of William D. Weisberg, P.C. and Carl F. Guy. Mary owned and operated her own legal assistant business, le’ Gal Friday Services, since 1968 wherein she assisted low income families and veterans; was an Avon Representative for forty-nine years before retiring in 2014 and a Veteran having served in the U.S. Navy WAVES during the Korean Conflict.
She was a member of the Central New York PC Users Group and served as an officer and board member for many years, a member of the American Legion Post No. 0268, Oswego, New York, AMVETS and WAVES National.
Mary is survived by her children, Sharleen Szabo (Mark) of Cicero, James P. Dunlavey (Amy) of Syracuse; grandchildren, Christopher Szabo (Jessica), Stephen Szabo (Jordyn), Diana Dunlavey Campbell and Heather Dunlavey-Mahle (Brian); great-grandchildren, Madison Szabo, Nolan Szabo, Madison Campbell, Zarah Mahle, Zadar Mahle and Carter Szabo; niece, Amy (Dave) Cory and several great-nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kitty Corner PO Box 182, Liverpool, NY 13088-0182..
