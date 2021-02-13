Mary Boland

Mary (Koch) Boland Passed away in The Villages, Florida on Feb. 8, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Boland, as well as her first husband, James Koch.
She was born in the city of Oswego, New York on Jan. 5, 1935 to William and Mary Griffin.
While later in life moving to Saratoga Springs and eventually making it to The Villages in Florida
She is survived by her children Susan (Stoltz) Hampton of Wildwood, Florida, and Richard Koch of Magnolia, Texas; Kathryn Schroeder of Altmar, New York, and Betsy Boland of Ireland; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of which loved her dearly.
Mary was known for giving unconditional love and this love has enriched all the lives she has touched. She was a kind, gentle loving woman. She gives much meaning to the term — Better to have loved and lost than to have not loved at all.
We will miss her dearly.
Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, there will be no formal services and Mary will be interned with her husband Leo in Albany, New York.
