Mary Ann Glerum

OSWEGO — Mary Ann (Zayown) Glerum, 82, passed peacefully at home on March 4, 2021.
She was born May 4, 1938 in Oswego, New York to Marshall and Helen Zayown.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John Glerum of Oswego, New York; son, Rick (Lynne) Glerum of Oswego; daughter, Terry Finn of Ava, New York; daughter Sandra (Patrick) Delaney of Baldwinsville, New York; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her brother John (Linda) Zayown of Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Mary was best known for her love of her family, and for entertaining friends and neighbors.
The family would like to thank her friends and neighbors for all their love and support.
Calling hours will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Spring burial will be in Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Oswego Town Fire Department, 640 county Route 20, Oswego, NY 13126.
Commented