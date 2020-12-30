Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Morning snow showers. Becoming windy with light rain late. High near 40F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.