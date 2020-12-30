OSWEGO — Mary Ann Ebert was born in Oswego, New York, to William E. Gange and Pauline Gange on Jan. 8, 1946. She made her transition into the greater life of Spirit on Dec. 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Fred Gallagher; her brother, William Gange; and her sister, Paula Gange.
She is survived by her husband, George M. Ebert; son David (Anna), and grandchildren Ross, Reese, Tyler; son Dan (Cherie), and granddaughter Marlee; sister Betsy Bachety (Joe); brother-in-law Barry Ebert (Stephanie); nieces, Renee, Colleen, Dana, Elizabeth, Anne and Nicole; nephews, Christopher, Jesse, Joseph and Gabriel; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mary Ann graduated from Oswego High School, and was employed at SUNY Oswego and Cornell University. She helped facilitate the organization and formation of numerous community groups and agencies focusing on strengthening human rights. She was the office administrator for Mental Patients Liberation Alliance, and partnered with her husband, George, for many years in the important patient advocacy work of the Alliance. Her administrative and writing skills were great gifts to the movement, and she will be fondly remembered by many.
Mary Ann had a great love of flowers, and she served for a time as president of the Oswego Garden Club. The gardens around the family homes in New Haven and Sterling, New York, were legendary and constantly growing more beautiful. She loved sharing her knowledge and appreciation of flowers, gardening and crafting.
Mary Ann cherished taking care of the home and being a mom. Wherever the family lived she made it a great home, and brought light and color. She taught her sons all she knew about life. She is greatly missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Mary Ann in upstate New York at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Horan & McConaty Funeral Services.
