VOLNEY — Mary Ann “Cooky” Pierce, 81, of Volney, passed away peacefully at home on June 2020, 2020 after a courageous and long battle with cancer.
She was born in Oswego, New York, to the late John and Anna (DeSantis) Battista. Cooky had been a resident of Oswego during her early years and then a longtime resident of Fulton after she married.
Her greatest joy was her family. She cherished time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Cooky enjoyed simple things like long car rides with her husband, reading The Devotionals and the daily missal. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and she would watch mass daily.
Mrs. Pierce was predeceased by her siblings, Carmella “Ella” Battista, Thomas “Pat” Battista, Michael “Ike” Battista, Rose Peterson, Theresa Hibbert and Margaret “Jenny” Battista.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years William “Bill” Pierce of Volney; their children, William (Tina) Pierce of Fulton, Crystal (Scott) Pierce-Best of Baldwinsville and Frederick Pierce of Volney; siblings Frances Hibbert of Volney and Samuel Battista of Oswego; grandchildren Haley and Trevor Best and Paige, Reese and Lloyd Pierce; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
A funeral service will be held privately at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home with Father George Wurz officiating, followed by a committal service and private burial at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the funeral home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego. Please note that face masks, hand sanitizing, and entrance limitations are still being implemented with the NYS 25% capacity and social distancing mandates.
Commented