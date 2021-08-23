Mary Ann Bailey, 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Aug. 5, 2021 after a long illness.
Mrs. Bailey was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of the late Paul P. and Helen Murray. She was also predeceased by her husband Fredrick T. Bailey in 2015 and a brother Paul D. ‘Bud’ Murray in 2013.
Surviving are a daughter Dawn (Michael) Kennedy; a son Michael (Maria Torres) Bailey ; her precious granddaughter Kaylee Bailey; sister Shirley (Donald) Wallace; sister Judy (Vic) Darrow; sister-in-law Janet Murray and several nieces and nephews.
Burial location will be at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
Donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans Fund. To stream the services, go to the funeral home website: www.kaysponger.com , search “obituaries and services” for Mary Ann Bailey.
