Mary Angeleri

FULTON — Mary Leotta Angeleri, 97, formerly of Fulton, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020 at The Jewish Home of Central New York, Syracuse.
She was born in Fulton to the late Carmello and Mary (Vasta) Leotta. Mrs. Angeleri remained a lifetime resident of Fulton until moving to East Syracuse in 2000 to live with her son and daughter-in-law.
She had previously worked in Nestles, Fulton, and then with the Fulton School System having worked in the G. Ray Bodley High School cafeteria for many years.
Mrs. Angeleri was a past member of the Italian American Club, and current member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Pere LeMoyne.
She enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Angeleri was predeceased by her husband of 56 years Michael “Duke” Angeleri in 2003; their daughter, Mary Beth Angeleri Bianco; and her brothers Joseph and Alfred Leotta.
She is survived by her six children, Frank (Debbie) Angeleri of Liverpool, New York; Angela (John Perrotti) Angeleri of Central Square, New York; Anthony (Linda) Angeleri of Texas; Michael (Brenda) Angeleri of Auburn, New York; Alfred (Siti) Angeleri of Singapore; and David Angeleri of New York, New York; son-in-law Carmen Bianco; her niece, Jean (Doug) Coe; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Parish where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Scardella.
Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton.
