FULTON — Mary A. Pappalardo, 81, of Fulton, passed away after a long hard-fought battle with cancer on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
A graduate of Fulton High School in 1957 as salutatorian and a graduate of St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in 1961, Mary retired in 2000 from A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fulton after more than 29 years. Mary served as a Registered Nurse, Head of Infection Control as well as Discharge Planner and Utilization Review Coordinator. She took great pride in her work as well as A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Anna (Curcuroto) Fiumara; brother, Thomas Fiumara and sister, Nicoléna Verdi.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 58 years and loving companion, Rosario J. Pappalardo; her loving children, Marie (Doug) Caley, Anita (Daniel) Delaney, and Joseph (Kelly) Pappalardo; grandchildren, Nicholas (Alyssa Mammano) Delaney, Danielle (Andrew) Weeks, Rebecca (Kyle Maynard) Delaney, Darlene Pappalardo, Krysta Broeker, and Joanna Pappalardo; and sister, Joanne (Donald) Piazza.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, corner of Rochester and S. Third streets, Fulton.
Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126, in Mary’s memory.
