ONA, West Virginia — Marty Nash died in his sleep on Aug. 4, 2020 at an assisted living facility in Ona, West Virginia. He was 63.
In February 2019, Marty suffered a severe stroke. After a long and strenuous rehabilitation process, he recovered enough to marry Lorie Fitzwater in October 2019. However, in February 2020, a year after the initial stroke, he suffered a relapse and was hospitalized again.
He was a 1975 graduate of Oswego High School, where he starred in soccer, hockey and baseball. He played soccer and hockey at SUNY Canton and soccer at SUNY Oswego. He earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Brockport and started a career in minor league sports.
Marty worked for baseball teams in Little Falls, New York; Elmira, New York; Burlington, North Carolina; Durham, North Carolina; and Charleston, West Virginia. He worked for professional hockey teams in Binghamton, New York; Raleigh, North Carolina; Wheeling, West Virginia; St. Louis, Missouri; and Tallahassee, Florida. Upon moving to Charleston, he worked in cable television advertising for Suddenlink.
Marty is survived by his two sons, Ryan of Charleston, West Virginia and Jayson of Greenville, South Carolina; his wife Lorie, who was with him when he passed, and her son, Hunter of Hurricane, West Virginia; his mother, Lorraine of Oswego, New York; his brother, Tim of Graham, North Carolina; sister-in-law Cheri (Tim) of Graham; niece Allison Nash McConnell (Sean) of Omaha, Nebraska; and nephew Ian of Graham.
Marty’s death came one year and one day after his father, Harry, died in Oswego.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 424, Hurricane, WV 25526 or Oswego Minor Hockey Association, PO Box 5525, Oswego, NY 13126
Commented