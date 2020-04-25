Martin J. Smith, 57, of Oswego died peacefully Tuesday April 21, 2020 at his home.  He was born in Syracuse the son of the late Allen and Gloria (Layboult) Smith. He enjoyed fishing, working on small engines, but what he felt was most important was the special time he spent with his family. Martin is survived by his loving wife Irene Smith of 28 years, and their children Alicia, Jeremy, Joshua, Martin Jr., Samantha, Collin, Cory, Erin, Jeffery, Kyle, and Heather. He is also survived by several grandchildren, and his siblings Judy, Debbie, Sue, Shelly, Al, and Kevin, and several nieces and nephews. Services and burial will be held privately. The Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego is in care of the arrangements.