Martha ‘Molly’ Baum; 78; of Fulton passed away peacefully with family by her side Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Oswego Hospital in Oswego.
Molly was born in Fulton, NY to the late Frank and Vera (Biggs) Buckholtz and remained a resident of Hannibal and Martville, NY prior to moving to Fulton, NY. Mrs. Baum graduated from Red Creek High School, Red Creek, NY. She retired from Miller Brewery, Fulton where she was well known as “Molly the beer lady.” Molly enjoyed cooking, gardening, and camping. She and her husband especially enjoyed wintering in Lake Placid, FL.
Lovingly known as “Molly Hatchet,” at five feet — even she was a force to be reckoned with — and kept everyone in line. She loved their home on the river as she thought of it as their personal oasis, their palace, their “river life,” because they have the pleasure of a million-dollar view of sunrise in the morning and the quiet of the beautiful moon at night.
She absolutely loved her family — being a wife, Mom to most, and grandma to all she is survived by her husband of 57 years: William Baum of Fulton, NY; and their children: Brenda Zimmermann of TX, John Baum of Martville, NY, Ernest Jay (Donna Shue) Baum of Fulton, NY; her siblings: Pat (Gary) Dority of Baldwinsville, NY, 11 grandchildren: Brittany, Leesa, Jaclyn, Parker, Jarred, Julie, Maddison, Joey, Derek, Ryan, and Michaela; 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews including her favorite niece: Crissy Erwin of Baldwinsville, NY. Molly was pre-deceased by her brothers, Billy Buckholtz and Charles Lee Buckholtz.
Funeral services and calling hours will be held privately at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.
Burial will be conducted privately.
In adherence with NYS mandates, face masks are required to enter.
